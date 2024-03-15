VML India elevates Manas Lahiri as executive growth partner for India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
With over 21 years of experience, Lahiri has worked with McCann, Ogilvy, and Reliance Industries.
VML, a worldwide brand, customer experience, and commerce agency, has promoted Manas Lahiri to the position of executive growth partner for India after nine months of his joining.
Lahiri joined VML in July 2023 as executive client officer. He will now collaborate with Babita Baruah, CEO, VML India, to drive new business growth for the WPP agency.
Before joining VML, he held the position of chief operating officer at Famous Innovations. With more than 21 years of experience, Lahiri has a diverse background, having worked both on the client side and the agency side.
He has collaborated with renowned agencies such as McCann, Ogilvy, Havas, Creativeland Asia, and Contract India. On the brand side, he has worked with Reliance Industries, Samsung, and Motorola.