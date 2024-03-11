VML ropes in Jaibeer Ahmad as managing partner - North

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Jaibeer Ahmad has recently joined VML, a brand, customer experience, and commerce agency as managing partner, North. Previously, he was working with Havas India as chief transformation & growth officer.
He has worked in the advertising industry for more than 23 years and has also worked with agencies such as J. Walter Thompson, Cheil India, Ogilvy India, Lowe Lintas, Draftfcb Ulka and Rediffusion-Y&R in the past.
He started his career with R K Swamy BBDO, where he worked on brands such as Dabur and Educare. During his stint at Rediffusion, he handled the Airtel business before being made business head on the LG account.
Some of the other brands he has worked on include Nestle, SABMiller, All Out and Whirlpool. At Saatchi & Saatchi, his mandate was to grow the agency's Delhi business. Key brands he worked on at the agency include Springwel Mattress, Olx, Carlsberg beer, Wave Infratech and HCL's tablet account.