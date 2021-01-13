VMLY&R Commerce Encompass elevates Shankar Shinde as Chief Operating Officer

Spending a large part of his career working for Ogilvy Group India, FCB, Indian Express Group, BCCL, contributed to the acquisition of his expertise. He co-founded a Personal Care FMCG company, before rejoining Ogilvy in 2011. Over the years, he has worked on long term relationship projects for Unilever, Mondelez, Coke, TATA Motors, ITC, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Britannia, among many others. Shankar has also been a guest lecturer at the INSEAD Singapore Campus, IIM (Ahmedabad & Bangalore), NUS & SMU to name a few.