VMLY&R India appoints Saurabh Saksena as Chief Executive Officer

Commenting on his appointment, Saurabh Saksena - CEO, VMLY&R India, said: “I’m thrilled to take up this new role and lead the VMLY&R operations in India. The agency houses a great pool of talent across specialisations that don’t usually exist together in a single agency, making it well-positioned to harness creativity, technology, and culture to create connected brands. VMLY&R has outstanding growth potential in India, and we will continue to build on this foundation.”