VMLY&R India brings in Rajshekar Patil as Executive Creative Director

Rajshekar brings in 18 years of work experience with him as an award-winning integrated advertising professional working at the intersection of creativity and tech. At Publicis Mumbai, he was heading Skoda Motors, Citi, Zee5 and Times Group. He has worked on TVC campaigns for Skoda Superb, Rapid and launched the Karoq alongside campaigns for Citi and Zee Cafe. Infusing digital thinking into all brands was part of his mandate.

He is the co-founder of a kid-tech startup, built at a tech incubator in London, and Snap Counsellors, an award-winning teen helpline on Snapchat. He also helped launch Apple in India, contributing several pieces to the Grand Prix-winning Shot on the iPhone campaign.