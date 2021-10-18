VMware ropes in Sindhu Srinivas as Marketing Director

She joins the software company from LinkedIn.
VMware, a computer software company has recently appointed Sindhu Srinivas as marketing director. She joins from LinkedIn, where she worked as head of client solutions enterprise, India. An experienced business executive with a passion for marketing, Sindhu is a commerce graduate and has completed her MBA in B2B Marketing from IIM Ahmedabad.
In the past, Sindhu has also worked with IBM Global Process Services - Asia Pacific for more than 5 years and IBM India for more than 13 years at different positions.