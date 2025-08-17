Vodafone Idea appoints Abhijit Kishore as new chief executive officer

Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) has announced the appointment of Abhijit Kishore as its new Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, effective from 19 August 2025. The appointment comes as the current CEO, Akshaya Moondra, completes his three-year tenure.

The Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea approved Kishore’s appointment at a meeting held on Wednesday, following recommendations from the company’s Nomination & Remuneration Committee. He will serve as CEO for a period of three years, until 18 August 2028.

Kishore, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of the company, brings extensive experience within the organisation, having been associated with Vi since March 2015. Throughout his tenure, he has held multiple senior leadership roles across both circle operations and corporate levels.

Prior to his COO role, Kishore headed the Enterprise Business division as Chief Enterprise Business Officer. He also served as Circle Business Head for Gujarat and Kerala circles, where he successfully launched India’s first 4G network. His career spans over 27 years in the Indian telecommunications industry across various functions and geographies.

The incoming CEO is an alumnus of Delhi University and FORE School of Management, Delhi. He has also completed Senior Leadership Programmes from IIM Ahmedabad and London Business School.

Akshaya Moondra, who was appointed CEO on 19 August 2022, will step down at the close of business hours on 18 August 2025, marking the natural conclusion of his three-year term. The transition represents a seamless handover within the organisation’s existing leadership structure.

Vodafone Idea, one of India’s leading telecommunications operators, made the announcement in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, filing the necessary documentation with both the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.