Vodafone India appoints Rohit Tandon as Executive Vice President (Business Head)

Vodafone India has recently appointed Rohit Tandon as executive vice president(business head). Previously, he was with Airtel Kenya for 3 years as chief commercial officer, Airtel Africa for more than a year. Rohit has also held leadership positions as profit center head , COO and director in Telecommunication, mobile financial services & consumer goods industry.
A postgraduate from IMT, Ghaziabad, Tandon has also worked with Tata Group as COO for more than 5 years and Bharti Airtel as CMO - North.