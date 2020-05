Volkswagen India has recently appointed Audi India's Abbey T. as its marketing head. Abbey spent the longest time of his career at Audi India, whrere he joined as product head in 2011 . Prior to Audi, Abbey had a 3 year stint with Nissan.

With an expereince of more than 25 years in the industry, Abbey had also worked with automobile brands such as Toyota Kirloskar, Mercedes Benz in the past.