Volkswagen India appoints Bishwajeet Samal as head of marketing and PR. Before this role, Samal served as global lead for campaigns and media management at the company.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Samal is a senior marketing professional with more than two decades of experience in brand management and marketing. Prior to Volkswagen he has worked with organisations such as Tata Teleservices, FCB Interface, and Star India.