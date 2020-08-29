VOOT's Akash Banerji to join Amazon; will head marketing for its mobile business development unit

He is currently the business head of VOOT's advertising video platform.
Sources have confirmed to us that Akash Banerji is moving on from VOOT, Viacom18's OTT service, where he's the business head of its advertising video platform to join Amazon.
At the e-commerce giant, he will head marketing for its mobile business development unit that works across all Amazon properties such as Prime, Prime Music, and various distribution partners.
Banerji joined VOOT in 2015 as VP and head of marketing and partnerships from Star India where he worked for nearly seven years. In a career spanning over 15 years, he's also worked at places such as PepsiCo India and Marico Limited.