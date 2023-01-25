Voxxy Media appoints Ravi Jhaveri as Chief Revenue Officer

In his new role as CRO at Voxxy Media, Jhaveri said “As someone who has accelerated growth in many companies over the years, I am very excited to join Voxxy Media at this pivotal time in the company’s journey. The company has an undeniable product-market fit, a fanatical customer base, and a great mission. The opportunity to join is not only to amplify the growth and momentum of the Influencer Marketing business but also to spearhead the revenue of the other SBUs that Voxxy plans to monetize. This will enable us to become the market leader within this space.”