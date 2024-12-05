VUI Live appoints Viraj Panwar as Sales Head

VUI Live, a full-service digital marketing and consulting company, announced the appointment of Viraj Panwar as its sales head. Viraj will lead new business development and oversee sales efforts, helping drive VUI Live's growth in the digital marketing sector.

With 15 years of experience, Viraj Panwar specialises in sales strategy and client engagement.

At VUI Live, he will focus on identifying new opportunities, building client relationships, and driving revenue through sales strategies. His role covers the entire sales process, from lead generation to deal closure, ensuring clients' needs align with VUI Live's digital solutions.

Before joining VUI Live, Viraj was associated with TV9 Network, driving sales growth through branded content initiatives. Previously at ABP Network, he developed strategic sales plans, consistently exceeded targets, and built strong client relationships to achieve significant revenue growth.

Commenting on his new role, Viraj Panwar said, “I am thrilled to join VUI Live, a dynamic agency that is consistently pushing the envelope in digital marketing. My goal is to leverage my expertise to drive business expansion and deliver high-impact results for our clients. The agency’s commitment to utilising cutting-edge technology to create tailored solutions is truly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

Akash Manchanda, co-founder and business head, VUI Live, expressed his enthusiasm stating, “We are delighted to have Viraj Panwar on board as our Sales Head. His deep understanding of market dynamics combined with his proven ability to build and optimize sales processes aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering unmatched value to our clients. As we continue to scale our operations and expand our client base, Viraj’s leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth trajectory.”

With Viraj at the helm of sales strategy and new business development, VUI Live is poised to strengthen its market presence and continue its mission to deliver exceptional digital marketing solutions to brands across industries.