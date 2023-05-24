Wacoal India appoints Hirokuni Nagamori as CEO

Commenting on his appointment,Hirokuni Nagamori, CEO of Wacoal India, stated, "As the CEO of Wacoal India, I am incredibly thrilled for the opportunity to lead this dynamic organization and excited for what lies ahead. At Wacoal India, we are committed to offering innovative products that not only meet the diverse tastes of Indian women but also provide them with greater comfort and beauty - and this will further help in expanding our brand awareness. I have seen the power of the Wacoal brand in action ever since I joined Wacoal. With our team's dedication, Wacoal India is poised to become a true force in the Indian intimate apparel industry.”