Wacoal India appoints Hirokuni Nagamori as CEO

Wacoal, the celebrated premium lingerie brand from Japan has appointed Hirokuni Nagamori as Wacoal India’s chief executive officer (CEO). His new role will see him spearheading brand expansion while providing value to more customers by accelerating channels such as Ecommerce and MBO.
Hirokuni Nagamori's journey with Wacoal began in 2006 when he joined Wacoal Japan. Having worked in various roles like Production Control, and Merchandiser in Thailand, and Indonesia, Hirokuni Nagamori has been involved in the global business department and has gained valuableinsights in the apparel industry. Furthermore, with his deep-rooted experience in merchandising and SCM (Supply Chain Management) in Japan, Hirokuni Nagamori plans to utilize his knowledge to strengthen the product range, thus, helping Wacoal to achieve its goals. He intends to introduce best-selling, top-notch products in countries worldwide and use Wacoal's technology and innovation to develop products that Indian women require.
In the short term, Hirokuni Nagamori envisions establishing a foundation as a brand by expanding channels and also endeavors to accelerate the company’s growth by expanding Wacoal India’s product portfolio. (to be confirmed with Kimaya). The objective at every stage of the product development will lie solely in helping throughout the country express their beauty.
"We are excited to announce the appointment of Hirokuni Nagamori as CEO of Wacoal India. With his extensive experience and leadership, we are confident that Wacoal India will continue to expand its brand recognition and product offerings to meet the needs of Indian women. I am thrilled to work alongside Mr. Hirokuni Nagamori and the rest of our team as we strive toward our vision of becoming a leading brand in the Indian lingerie industry. With his guidance, we are confident that Wacoal India will continue to thrive and grow." said Pooja Merani, COO of Wacoal India.
Commenting on his appointment,Hirokuni Nagamori, CEO of Wacoal India, stated, "As the CEO of Wacoal India, I am incredibly thrilled for the opportunity to lead this dynamic organization and excited for what lies ahead. At Wacoal India, we are committed to offering innovative products that not only meet the diverse tastes of Indian women but also provide them with greater comfort and beauty - and this will further help in expanding our brand awareness. I have seen the power of the Wacoal brand in action ever since I joined Wacoal. With our team's dedication, Wacoal India is poised to become a true force in the Indian intimate apparel industry.”