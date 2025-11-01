Wakefit CMO Kunal Dubey joins Practo

After nearly a year and six months at Wakefit, its CMO Kunal Dubey has moved to Practo, a healthcare company, where he will globally lead its brand and content as a senior vice president.

“If you look at my recent professional career, I think accidently I’ve been in the business of well-being all along…” he remarks in a welcome video posted by the brand online.

Dubey’s career of over 15 years includes stints at Flipkart, PhonePe, Cleartrip, Vedantu, McDonald’s India, Dentsu, Reliance Communications, and eBay India.