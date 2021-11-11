Walkaroo Footwear’s marketing manager Manan Shah moves on

He was with the footwear company for four months (June-September 2021). During this time, he executed the new TVC, featuring actor Aamir Khan in different avatars.
Manan Shah, marketing manager (lead) at Walkaroo Footwear, has moved on. He quit the footwear company last month (October).
He was with the footwear company for four months (June-September 2021). At Walkaroo, he was responsible for leading the marketing team and the integrated marketing campaigns.
His role included executing TV, print and digital media campaigns. In fact, during this time, he executed the new TVC, titled 'Walk More. Restless', featuring Bollywood star Aamir Khan in different avatars.
Prior to Walkaroo, he was with Starcom for two years as a business manager. He has also had stints at Exide, We Dont Sing and BEI Confluence Communication.