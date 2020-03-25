Walmart Names Sameer Aggarwal CEO of Best Price, Walmart India

“Thanks to Krish’s years of leadership, Walmart has built a solid foundation for our cash-and-carry business in India. With best-in-class talent, strong corporate governance, a progressive digital mindset and close integration with local communities throughout India, we are well placed for the future,” Van den Berghe added.

“It has been an honor to lead the Best Price team at Walmart India,” said Krish Iyer. “It is bittersweet to leave Walmart, but I am confident that Sam will be able to take the business to the next level.”