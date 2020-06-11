Walt Disney's Shikha Kapur joins Eros International as COO

Shikha has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer Studios.
Eros International has recently appointed Shikha Kapur as its chief operating officer. In this role, she will be taking care of Content Marketing Strategy. Before joining Eros Media, Shikha was working with The Walt Disney Company as business head. Prior to this, Shikha was the chief marketing officer at Fox Star Studios for around 5 years.
A Delhi University graduate, Shikha started her career as head of marketing at Mukta Arts. After working there for around a year, Shikha joined UTV Motion Pictures as senior vice president marketing and worked there for around 9 years, the longest stint of her career.