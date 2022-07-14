Warner Bros. Discovery announces new leadership team in India

As part of today’s announcement, the following appointments are confirmed for South Asia:

● Ruchir Jain is Head of Distribution & Eurosport and heads up the integrated network distribution function. Jain led the finance team at Discovery Network from 2018 to 2021, and then distribution. He continues to lead the Eurosport channel.

● Tanaz Mehta is Head of Ad Sales, tasked with growing revenues across all networks in South Asia. Mehta is a seasoned sales leader with a deep expertise and nuanced understanding of the market.

● Uttam Pal Singh is Head of Kids Cluster and tasked with developing a compelling content strategy for growth. In his previous capacity at Discovery Kids, Singh led the team behind successful original IPs, including Little Singham and Fukrey Boyzzz. The combined Kids portfolio now includes Cartoon Network and POGO, in addition to Discovery Kids.

● Sai Abhishek is head of factual & lifestyle cluster and will be responsible for delivering growth and profitability across the genre. Sai comes with a strong background of leading original productions, programming, and acquisitions.

Nohwar said: “With this exceptional new-look team, Warner Bros. Discovery is well-positioned to achieve our ambition of being the leading and most dynamic media company in the region. All our leaders are looking forward to working closely together across divisions as one united team.”