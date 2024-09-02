Warner Bros. Discovery elevates Harshit Sahni to cluster revenue head for South Asia

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sahni has been working with Warner Bros. Discovery for the past 2 years.
Warner Bros. Discovery has promoted Harshit Sahni to cluster revenue head for factual and lifestyle channels, Eurosport- international business- South Asia, as reported recently.
Harshit Sahni took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Sahni brings extensive experience to his new position, with a career in media and sales that spans more than twenty years.
Throughout his career, he has worked with media houses like Zee News, Star News, and Sony Pictures. He has been associated with Discovery Network since 2016.