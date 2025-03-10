Advertisment
Warner Bros. Discovery elevates Harshit Sahni to Sr. Director Cluster Revenue Head, South Asia

Previously, Sahni was working as cluster revenue head for factual and lifestyle channels, Eurosport- international business- South Asia.

afaqs! news bureau
Warner Bros. Discovery has elevated Harshit Sahni to Sr. Director Cluster Revenue Head, South Asia. Sahni has been working with Warner Bros. Discovery for around 3 years.

Harshit Sahni took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Sahni brings extensive experience to his new position, with a career in media and sales that spans more than twenty years.

Throughout his career, he has worked with media houses like Zee News, Star News, and Sony Pictures. He has been associated with Discovery Network since 2016.

