Warner Bros Discovery elevates Neeraj Jha to director- head of content & acquisition in sports

Neeraj is a graduate of IMT Ghaziabad and the Indian Institute of Mass Communication.
Neeraj Jha announced on LinkedIn that he has been promoted to the position of director of content, programming & acquisition (sports) at Warner Bros Discovery.
Neeraj's skills include live sports broadcasting, sports analysis, TV journalism/show production, and book authorship.
For more than 4 years, he served as the head of content and acquisition for sports at Warner Bros Discovery. He has held positions at IMG, SEETalks, Zee News, Ten Sports Network, E-TV Network, and Discovery Inc. in the past.