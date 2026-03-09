Warner Bros. Discovery elevates Neeraj Jha to head of sports business- India & South Asia

Warner Bros. Discovery has appointed Neeraj Jha as head of Sports Business for India and South Asia.

Jha shared the update through a LinkedIn post, stating: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting as Head of Sports Business (Warner Bros. Discovery) - India & South Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery!”

He has been with the company for more than six years. Prior to his new role, he served as director (Content, Programming & Acquisition) from March 2024 to March 2026. Earlier, he was head of Content and Acquisition (Sports) at the organisation.

Before joining Warner Bros. Discovery, Jha worked across several sports broadcasting and media organisations. He was AVP – Production at TEN Sports Network, where he managed live and non-live production operations and contributed to programming and content initiatives. He also launched a daily sports news show titled 'Sports Night'.

Earlier in his career, Jha worked with Zee News as a correspondent and producer, ETV Network as a producer and programme executive, and IMG as an assistant producer.

Jha has also been associated with SEEtalks as a co-founder, an initiative focused on live talks featuring inspirational stories.