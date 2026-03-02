Warner Bros. Discovery elevates Shazia Fazal to head of affiliate- South Asia

Shazia Fazal has been promoted to head of Affiliate – South Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery, marking nine years with the company.

She most recently served as senior director – DTH, Telecom and Digital Alliances, overseeing distribution partnerships across platforms. Over the years, she has held roles including Director – DTH and Telecom Partnerships and associate director – DTH at Discovery Inc and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Prior to joining Discovery in 2017, Fazal worked with Sony Pictures Networks India in business development roles, and earlier with West Coast Group and Marketing Solutions Private.

Reflecting on her journey, Fazal shared in a LinkedIn post: “If someone had told the young girl watching Warner Bros. content that she would one day help lead its distribution in India, she would have smiled but she may not have believed it. Nine years after joining Warner Bros. Discovery, here we are. On my 9th anniversary, I’ve been elevated to the role of Head of Affiliate – South Asia. If I were a scriptwriter, I truly couldn’t have written a better script...”