Warner Bros. Discovery has appointed Jerome Bigio as SVP, marketing for the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to this role, Bigio was working with Netflix as senior director of marketing, SEA, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Bigio has over two decades of experience in marketing. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Xerox Corp., Lutron Electronics, TomTom, and Bose Corporation.