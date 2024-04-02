Warner Bros. Discovery names Vikram Sharma as head of consumer products for APAC Region

Sharma will lead the APAC region of WBDGCP following longtime global consumer product executive Julian Moon’s previously announced retirement after 33 years with the company. He will be based in Singapore and continue to work closely with WBD’s Head of APAC, James Gibbons, and with other regional and country leadership to drive and develop strategic, operational, and financial initiatives to maximise the potential of key brands and franchises, including DC, Harry Potter, Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry, Discovery and more, in support of WBD’s global multi-billion-dollar retail consumer products licensing organisation.