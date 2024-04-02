Warner Bros. Discovery names Vikram Sharma as head of consumer products for APAC Region

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products head Robert Oberschelp announced today that Vikram Sharma has been named group vice president, head of consumer products, APAC, effective 1 April. Sharma will report to Oberschelp, head of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), and part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division helmed by chief revenue and strategy officer Bruce Campbell.
Sharma will lead the APAC region of WBDGCP following longtime global consumer product executive Julian Moon’s previously announced retirement after 33 years with the company. He will be based in Singapore and continue to work closely with WBD’s Head of APAC, James Gibbons, and with other regional and country leadership to drive and develop strategic, operational, and financial initiatives to maximise the potential of key brands and franchises, including DC, Harry Potter, Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry, Discovery and more, in support of WBD’s global multi-billion-dollar retail consumer products licensing organisation.
Sharma has been with WBD for five years, working and leading teams in consumer products and licensing, ad sales, and partnership roles across multiple territories in the region. Previously, he spent nearly nine years in similar roles with increasing responsibility in India and Southeast Asia with The Walt Disney Company.
In announcing the appointment, Oberschelp said, “Vikram has been one of our go-to, results-oriented leaders in Asia-Pacific for some time. His depth of knowledge of the vastly different markets and cultures of the region, along with his innovative and collaborative spirit, makes him the right choice for this time”.
Oberschelp also recognised the strong team Sharma will now lead, adding, “We have a terrific internal creative and products team, great country and regional partners, and very strong bench strength in management. I’m grateful for everyone’s collaboration and support of this choice, and I will join you in congratulating Vikram on his leadership role”.