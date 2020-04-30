Warner Media strengthens kids content team in APAC

Prior to WarnerMedia, Carlene developed original animation with The Walt Disney Company (Southeast Asia) and was studio head at One Animation where she produced Oddbods and Insectibles. Prior to that, with the founder of Dreamworks Animation, she managed the Singapore arm of Cloudpic Global and produced various digital projects for mobile apps launched across Asia. She was also one of the founding members of Singapore’s first animation studio, Peach Blossom Media. Ms Tan will be based out of the Singapore office.