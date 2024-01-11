Warner Music India elevates Sujal Parekh as general manager, operations

Jay Mehta adds, "I’m delighted to announce Sujal’s elevation to general manager, operations. We believe in empowering our team by offering greater responsibilities and nurturing leaders within the organisation. This marks a pivotal moment as Sujal’s leadership will help guide many aspects of our business. His expertise will be vital as we strategically expand our local operations and empower our artists and partners to leverage Warner Music's global resources to deliver unparalleled success."