Warner Music India elevates Sujal Parekh as general manager, operations

Previously, Parekh served as Warner Music India’s head of finance.
Warner Music India has announced that Sujal Parekh has been promoted to become general manager, operations for Warner Music India and other territories in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). He will report to Jay Mehta, managing director of Warner Music India and SAARC territories.
In his new role, Sujal will drive Warner Music India’s sustainable and profitable growth, provide leadership in all aspects of fiscal management, help develop the company’s long-term business strategy, and act as an effective co-pilot for business.
Sujal will focus on spearheading artist management, digital operations, legal affairs, publishing, live events, people initiatives, and strategic mergers and acquisitions.
The announcement comes as Warner Music India is poised for strategic expansion, and it will leverage Parekh's expertise to navigate the diverse and dynamic Indian music market.
Parekh says, “I am excited to have this opportunity to spearhead Warner Music India’s comprehensive operations, ensuring that we deliver even more support to our artists and develop our amazing team. This will enable us to offer even more incredible music to fans in India and around the world.”
Jay Mehta adds, "I’m delighted to announce Sujal’s elevation to general manager, operations. We believe in empowering our team by offering greater responsibilities and nurturing leaders within the organisation. This marks a pivotal moment as Sujal’s leadership will help guide many aspects of our business. His expertise will be vital as we strategically expand our local operations and empower our artists and partners to leverage Warner Music's global resources to deliver unparalleled success."
Before joining Warner Music Group, Sujal was associate vice president- finance at Bigtree Entertainment’s BookMyShow.