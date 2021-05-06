WarnerMedia appoints Deepa Sridhar as Director of Marketing

Sridhar will be reporting to her regional marketing lead based in Singapore.
WarnerMedia has recently elevated Deepa Sridhar as director of marketing for South Asia. Sridhar will be reporting to her regional marketing lead based in Singapore.
Sridhar has over 20 years experience in public relations and corporate communications . She has worked on brands across a diverse set of industries, including aviation, hospitality and entertainment media. In t he past she has worked with JWT, Singapore Airlines , LinOpinion Public relations and Yo China.
WarnerMedia also announced Aastha Bansal as lead-corporate communications, South Asia.