Washington Post Opinion Editor resigns following Jeff Bezos’ policy shift

Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post, has announced a significant shift in the newspaper’s approach to its opinion section. Going forward, the editorial focus will centre on two key principles—personal liberties and free markets. In an internal note to staff, Bezos clarified that while diverse topics will continue to be covered, opinions that contradict these core values will no longer be featured, according to several media reports.

“I’m writing to let you know about a change coming to our opinion pages. We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others,” Bezos said in his note shared on X.

He added, “There was a time when a newspaper, especially one that was a local monopoly, might have seen it as a service to bring to the reader’s doorstep every morning a broad-based opinion section that sought to cover all views. Today, the internet does that job.”

Jeff Bezos announced that The Washington Post has parted ways with opinion editor David Shipley, who declined to continue in the role under the new editorial direction.

Bezos said, “I offered David Shipley, whom I greatly admire, the opportunity to lead this new chapter. I suggested to him that if the answer wasn’t “hell yes,” then it had to be “no”. After careful consideration, David decided to step away. This is a significant shift, it won’t be easy, and it will require 100% commitment — I respect his decision. We’ll be searching for a new Opinion Editor to own this new direction.”

He also wrote in the note, “I am of America and for America, and proud to be so. Our country did not get here by being typical. And a big part of America’s success has been freedom in the economic realm and everywhere else. Freedom is ethical — it minimises coercion — and practical — it drives creativity, invention, and prosperity.”

Bezos expressed confidence that the paper’s renewed focus on free markets and personal liberties would address a gap in the media landscape and emphasised his commitment to advancing this perspective through the publication.

“I’m confident that free markets and personal liberties are right for America. I also believe these viewpoints are underserved in the current market of ideas and news opinion. I’m excited for us together to fill that void,” he wrote.