WATConsult elevates Heeru Dingra as CEO

Commenting on Heeru’s appointment, Anand Bhadkamkar said, “Heeru has been an integral part of WATConsult's growth story. She has led the agency alongside Rajiv in the capacity of CFO and CHRO and has an intimate understanding of this business. She works very closely with the leadership team at the Agency and across DAN and is uniquely positioned to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer at WATConsult. I am excited to have Heeru lead WATConsult on its next phase of growth alongside Rajiv, who now takes charge as the agency's Chief Mentor & Advisor."