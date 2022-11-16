WATConsult elevates Manika Juneja as managing partner

Juneja has been associated with the digital agency since its early days. In her 11 years of association with WATConsult, she has consulted over 250 brands including Tata Motors, SAP India & APJ, Nikon, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance, Emami, Bajaj Alliance General Insurance, Bestseller Fashions (VERO MODA, Jack&Jones, ONLY, SELECTED), Piramal Group, ITC Group, Total Lubricants, Landmark Group, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited, Mother Dairy, GE Healthcare, NanhiKali to name a few.