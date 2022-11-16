WATConsult elevates Manika Juneja as managing partner

Prior to this, Juneja was executive vice president- operations at the Dentsu Creative's digital marketing agency.
WATConsult has promoted Manika Juneja to the role of managing partner. Prior to this, she was the executive vice president of operations. Her key role involves operations management, key client management, leading all aspects of performance, delivery strategy, business forecasting, budgeting and growth of the business with a P&L responsibility.
Juneja has been associated with the digital agency since its early days. In her 11 years of association with WATConsult, she has consulted over 250 brands including Tata Motors, SAP India & APJ, Nikon, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance, Emami, Bajaj Alliance General Insurance, Bestseller Fashions (VERO MODA, Jack&Jones, ONLY, SELECTED), Piramal Group, ITC Group, Total Lubricants, Landmark Group, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited, Mother Dairy, GE Healthcare, NanhiKali to name a few.