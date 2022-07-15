Red Fuse Communications appoints Amit Saxena as Head Of Digital and Data

Red Fuse Communications, a WPP's integrated global client team dedicated to serving Colgate-Palmolive worldwide has recently appointed Amit Saxena as data and digital lead. He will be based out of Mumbai. Saxena joins the media and creative agency after a 5-year span with Zapr Media Labs, a media-tech company that is profiling the media consumption habits of people across India, and he recently worked as VP Revenue (National Head).