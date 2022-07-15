Red Fuse Communications appoints Amit Saxena as Head Of Digital and Data

He joins from Zapr Medis Labs, where he was working as VP Revenue (National Head).
Red Fuse Communications, a WPP's integrated global client team dedicated to serving Colgate-Palmolive worldwide has recently appointed Amit Saxena as data and digital lead. He will be based out of Mumbai. Saxena joins the media and creative agency after a 5-year span with Zapr Media Labs, a media-tech company that is profiling the media consumption habits of people across India, and he recently worked as VP Revenue (National Head).
A professional with more than 18 years of experience in Sales, GTM Strategy building, Business planning, Revenue Management & People Management, in the past Amit has also worked with News18 as region head North IBN for close to 11 years. He also had prior stints with NDTV and Dainik Jagran.