Wavemaker appoints Shipra Roy and Helen Price to the global leadership team

Shipra joins Wavemaker from a position as Chief Talent Officer with McCann UK and Europe where her main responsibilities included setting the people strategy and working on key initiatives with a focus on DE&I, leadership development and succession planning. Previously, Shipra worked at VMLY&R where she co-led the talent function globally with responsibility for EMEA, APAC and key WPP global clients. She is a seasoned HR professional with a deep understanding of culture and how to create fulfilling careers for a diverse workforce in an ever-changing marketplace. At VMLY&R, for example, she helped create a first of its kind women’s programme to provide recognition and opportunity to women at all levels.