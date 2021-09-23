Wavemaker appoints Shipra Roy and Helen Price to the global leadership team

Both will be based in London and join CEO Toby Jenner’s global leadership team.
Wavemaker has named Shipra Roy as its new Global Chief People, Inclusion and Culture Officer alongside Helen Price as Global Chief Investment Officer. Both will be based in London and join CEO Toby Jenner’s global leadership team.
Shipra, who comes to Wavemaker from a position as Chief People Officer for McCann UK and Europe, will oversee all aspects of the people function to ensure that Wavemaker continues to attract the best talent and creates great careers regardless of level, role or geography in the organisation that spans 7,000 people across 88 markets. She replaces James Edgar who left the agency in August.
Helen joins Wavemaker from IPG Mediabrands where she was Head of Global Accountability and Investment. At Wavemaker her focus will be on creating value for clients and commercial opportunities for the agency. She replaces Keith Tiley who will be retiring at the end of the year. In addition, Wavemaker has promoted Global Managing Partner Simon Broderick to Global Head of Investment.
Toby Jenner commented, “Even in the face of a global pandemic, Wavemaker has had an incredibly strong year and, as our growth journey continues, I’m pleased to welcome Helen and Shipra to the team. They are both tremendous resources in their fields, and I look forward to working closely with them to help us deliver positively provoking, innovative and commercially sound solutions for both our clients and our people.”
Shipra joins Wavemaker from a position as Chief Talent Officer with McCann UK and Europe where her main responsibilities included setting the people strategy and working on key initiatives with a focus on DE&I, leadership development and succession planning. Previously, Shipra worked at VMLY&R where she co-led the talent function globally with responsibility for EMEA, APAC and key WPP global clients. She is a seasoned HR professional with a deep understanding of culture and how to create fulfilling careers for a diverse workforce in an ever-changing marketplace. At VMLY&R, for example, she helped create a first of its kind women’s programme to provide recognition and opportunity to women at all levels.
Helen comes to Wavemaker from a role as Global Head of Accountability and Investment at IPG Mediabrands where she led the delivery of global client investment strategies and the media value and saving proposals for new business pitches. Prior to this she was Global Business Director at Ebiquity. She has over 20 years’ experience in the media industry with a focus on media trading and investment, and has a strong track record in building and developing innovative media value solutions which balance client savings and commercial opportunity.