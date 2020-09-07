Wavemaker India announces key leadership appointments

Sandeep Pandey, who leads Product and Strategy has been elevated as Global Head of Analytics where he will be driving Wavemaker’s global practice on analytics. Sandeep has been with GroupM for the last 15 years in leadership positions across APAC markets. Sandeep came on board with Wavemaker in 2014 as Asia Pacific head of marketing Effectiveness. Sandeep has served clients in automotive, pharma, banking, consumer goods, food & beverages, technology and other industries across India, Singapore, Australia, China, Malaysia, Japan and other key markets in Asia Pacific. Sandeep will continue to be based out of Gurgaon as he transitions into his global role.