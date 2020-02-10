Wavemaker India elevates Mansi Datta as Managing Partner

Wavemaker, the media, content, and technology agency from GroupM has today announced the appointment of Mansi Datta as Managing Partner. In her new role, Mansi will head North operations for Wavemaker India and will report into Ajay Gupte, CEO, Wavemaker – South Asia. Mansi has been part of Wavemaker (erstwhile Maxus) since 2015.
Commenting on the appointment Ajay said, “Mansi is an exceptional client leader with focus on strategic planning and implementation across varied media from analogue to digital. Mansi has displayed great leadership skills in her previous role as GM. Under her guidance, Wavemaker is looking forward at delivering many more business innovations and operational efficiencies along with growing the region.”
Mansi holds 19+ years of rich experience in the advertising, media and marketing spanning across agencies and corporates. She has worked across diverse set of industries including FMCG, Consumer Durables, Education, IT, Spirits, Carbonated beverages, Telecom and E-commerce.
Mansi has worked with PayTM, Policybazaar, Akzo Noble, Reckitt Benckiser, Coca-Cola, NIIT, Samsung, GlaxoSmithkline, Bharti Airtel and many more brands.