Wavemaker India names Vishal Jacob as Chief Transformation Officer

Vishal started his digital journey with GroupM in 2005. He has led and assisted clients across industries (Auto, FMCG, Telco, Media & Retail) in their digital transformation journey hinging it on creating a connected ecosystem of paid, owned & earned properties. Vishal is also authored a book ‘Connecting with Yourself: Why we think, feel and act the way we do’. He is a certified coach from ICF with further specialization in transactional analysis and NLP, and he continues to nurture and coach talent to prep them for leadership roles.