Wavemaker’s Ajit Varghese moves on

Ajit Varghese, global president of Wavemaker has moved on from the role. He joined the WPP network as managing director - South Asia of WPP’s media buying arm Maxus (currently Wavemaker) in October 2006.
Prior to his stints at WPP, he was working with Madison World as COO. With over 25 years in the business, Varghese stated his career as a research executive at IMRB International (in the year of 1995). He later went on to work with Initiative Universal Media as a media planner.