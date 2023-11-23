Wavemaker's Amrita Choudhary joins Disney+Hotstar as Head of Media & Partnerships

Previously, at Wavemaker, she was working as Managing Partner.
Amrita Choudhary from Wavemaker has joined Disney+Hotstar as head of media & partnerships, where she will be responsible for driving growth, innovations, and efficiency for the Star Network & Hotstar. She joined Wavemaker as general manager in June 2017. Amrita posted about this on her LinkedIn profile
Previously, she held roles at Maxus, Sony Entertainment and Star India. She started her career in 2005 with DNA.
Choudhary wrote on LinkedIn, “As I move on to my next assignment, I want to take a moment to express my gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the place where I spent 12 years and which has been instrumental in shaping my professional journey.”