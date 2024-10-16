Wavemaker's George Kovoor joins Famous Innovations as CCO, south

Famous Innovations announces the appointment of George Kovoor as its chief creative officer, South. Kovoor joins Famous Innovations from Wavemaker where he was chief creative officer. At Wavemaker, he combined creative and innovative media thinking to create a niche for the agency in India and was part of their award-winning streak over the last two years.

In a journey that spans over 30 years, George is one of the few creative directors who have successfully made the transition from mainline to digital. Kovoor has led creative teams across agencies like Lintas, FCB, Digitas and Ogilvy with great distinction.

At Ogilvy, Kovoor was a part of the digital transformation journeys of brands like Pulsar, Tata Sky, Godrej Hit, Tata Salt, Coke and BMW. Winning several Indian and international awards in the process. He has also been part of several juries across awards like Kyoorius, Goafest, Afaqs and Pepper Awards.

Raj Kamble, founder and chief creative officer, Famous Innovations, said, "George brings with him an incredible wealth of experience, having led creative teams across both traditional and digital landscapes with remarkable success. His ability to seamlessly merge creativity with media innovation makes him the perfect fit for Famous Innovations as we continue to push the boundaries of creativity for our clients. We're thrilled to have George on board and are excited about the energy and fresh perspective he will bring to our already dynamic team."

George Kovoor, chief creative officer - South, Famous Innovations, said, "There is no doubt in my mind that Famous Innovations is one of the best independent agencies in the country. Raj Kamble (founder and chief creative officer, Famous Innovations) and Mithila Saraf (CEO, Famous Innovations) have some fantastic plans for the future and I am very thrilled to be part of those. I am also excited about the fantastic roster of clients who have been an essential part of Famous’s growth in the last few years. I have had the good fortune of leading several amazing creative teams in my career but I have to say this current team is probably the one with the most potential that I have seen. So all in all I am looking forward to what the next few years have in store for me and for Famous Innovations.”