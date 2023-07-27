Way2News appoints Siddarth Kasturi as its first-ever growth specialist

He’s tasked with developing and implementing the hyperlocal news app’s brand partnerships and performance marketing.
Way2News, a hyperlocal news app, has appointed Siddarth Kasturi as its first-ever growth specialist.
He is to develop and implement brand partnerships and performance marketing for the news app. He is also to leverage his expertise in brand building, retaining growth, App-store optimization, developing strategic partnerships, and implementing a media mix of user acquisition strategies, to drive Way2News toward achieving its business goals.
Kasturi said, "I look forward to leveraging my expertise in growth marketing to drive user acquisition, engagement, and retention and contribute to the continued success and expansion of Way2News. I am humbled to be entrusted with this responsibility. I am eager to use my skills and expertise to foster sustainable growth and create lasting value for our esteemed users and stakeholders.”
Raju Vanapala, CEO & Founder, Way2News, welcomed Siddarth on board and said, "With a profound knowledge of the digital landscape and a remarkable track record in driving growth, Siddarth's expertise will play a pivotal role in our ongoing efforts to expand our user base and elevate user engagement to new heights."
"The journey so far has been a fantastic one, and now that we have strengthened the team around us, we are gearing up for further aggressive growth in the market. We firmly believe that Siddarth's strategic vision and hands-on approach will propel Way2News to unprecedented success," he added.
Before Way2News, Kasturi was working as a Senior Marketing Manager at Admattic, where he was leading and overseeing user acquisition strategies, including app monetization, Cross-functional collaboration, and Revenue Growth Initiatives. With over 8 years of professional experience, Siddarth has worked with renowned companies such as Google Ads, Amazon, and Social Donut, among others.