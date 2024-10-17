Way2News appoints Viacom18’s Mansi Shah as regional head for West

Way2News, a hyperlocal news platform, has announced the appointment of Mansi Shah as region head – West. With over 18 years of experience in media and advertising sales, Mansi will be instrumental in spearheading the company's monetisation strategies and building key brand partnerships to accelerate its growth in this region.

Mansi's extensive experience in media sales, particularly in the Hindi-speaking and other regional language markets, positions her as a valuable asset for driving innovative advertising solutions that resonate with local audiences, ensuring Way2News remains the go-to platform for brands seeking to connect with consumers.

Welcoming Mansi on board, Raju Vanapala, founder and CEO, Way2News, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Mansi to our team. Her proven sales track record and deep understanding of the Hindi and Marathi markets will be invaluable in unlocking new growth opportunities across Western India. With her expertise, we are confident in our ability to strengthen our presence and enhance our offerings to advertisers in the region.”

Commenting on her appointment, Mansi Shah, region head – West, Way2News, said, "I am excited to join Way2News at a time when the demand for regional content is transforming the advertising landscape. Way2News offers a unique opportunity for brands to engage deeply with local audiences, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive the platform’s growth in the Western region. Together, we will create impactful advertising solutions that resonate with regional consumers and help brands build meaningful connections with their target audiences."

Prior to joining Way2News, Mansi served as Director of Ad Sales at Viacom18 Media for over 12 years, where she played a pivotal role in driving revenue for some of India’s most iconic television properties, including Bigg Boss, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Her experience encompasses managing ad sales across various media platforms, from Hindi GECs to regional channels such as Colors Marathi, Colors Gujarati, and Nickelodeon.