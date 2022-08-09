WayCool elevates Avinash Kasinathan as CEO of its tech arm Censa

Avinash will lead the way forward for the technology service business lines.
Censa, the latest creation from the house of WayCool Foods, has elevated Avinash Kasinathan as its CEO. In this role, Avinash will lead the SaaS and other technology service business lines derived from Censa's unified comprehensive food tech platform.
Starting as the chief strategy & technology officer of WayCool in 2018, Avinash has played a key role over the years in conceiving, conceptualising and building the Censa platform as the most comprehensive tech stack in the food economy. His laudable growth journey is attributed to his hard work and diligence towards the organization across various verticals. Today, he is an inspiration to many people in the organization and aims to scale Censa to new heights of success.
An alumnus of IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta, Avinash has a rich experience of 9 years in strategy, technology and management consulting. Before joining WayCool, he was associated with McKinsey, where he successfully built transformative new-age delivery models and digital/analytics-based ventures within the traditional business ecosystem. A man of many tastes, Avinash effortlessly balances his love for the outdoors, watching test cricket and staying abreast of current affairs.
Karthik Jayaraman, co-founder & managing director, WayCool Foods, said, “We are elated to witness the growth trajectory of one of our own. Avinash has made us proud with his significant contributions to the company and set a great example for others. We believe in his strengths and the unique mindset with which he leads teams and paves their way to triumph. We look forward to working with him and adding new milestones to Censa’s success story together.”
Avinash Kasinathan, CEO, Censa, said, “Since its inception, WayCool has been doing a fabulous job in transforming the food ecosystem in India and building the tech platform to redefine how the world looks at the food economy. It’s been an honour to work on this vision in WayCool being guided by the practitioners throughout the journey. I am also fortunate to have the right mentors in the system who have helped me. Thank you for believing in my and Censa's potential and transforming me into a successful leader.”