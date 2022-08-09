WayCool elevates Avinash Kasinathan as CEO of its tech arm Censa

Avinash Kasinathan, CEO, Censa, said, “Since its inception, WayCool has been doing a fabulous job in transforming the food ecosystem in India and building the tech platform to redefine how the world looks at the food economy. It’s been an honour to work on this vision in WayCool being guided by the practitioners throughout the journey. I am also fortunate to have the right mentors in the system who have helped me. Thank you for believing in my and Censa's potential and transforming me into a successful leader.”