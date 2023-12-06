WebEngage appoints Priyam Jha as director of product marketing

He was previously working with Firework as head of marketing.
Priyam Jha has joined WebEngage as the director of product marketing. He posted about the development on LinkedIn.
Priyam has been associated with the company in the past. He worked with WebEngage for around 3 years, starting in 2017 as a content marketer. He moved on to join Firework in August 2021 as director of marketing.
Sharing his excitement, Jha wrote on LinkedIn, "The marketing automation space is thriving and 2024 will be all about gunning for outsized business growth. Exciting projects are underway at the company Skunkworks. Here's to a second stint at WebEngage that's just as fulfilling and eventful as the first."
Earlier, he has handled digital marketing for Zepo, sales management at MTR Foods and marketing communication for Chevrolet India.