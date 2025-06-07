WebEngage Director of Marketing & Corp Comm Anand Vaidya resigns

Anand Vaidya, director of marketing and corporate communications at WebEngage, a SaaS platform focused on customer retention, has resigned from the company. He announced his departure in a LinkedIn post.

Vaidya was overseeing the brand’s marketing strategies and communication initiatives, driving WebEngage's mission to help businesses enhance customer engagement. He joined the organisation in 2021 as the global lead for PR and corporate communications.

Previously, he has worked with The Mavericks, Weber Shandwick, Adfactors PR, MSLGROUP India, and more.