WebEngage promotes Anand Vaidya to Director- Marketing & Corporate Communications

Anand Vaidya has been elevated to the role of director- marketing and corporate communications at WebEngage, a SaaS platform specialising in customer retention. He shared the news in a LinkedIn post.

In his expanded role, Vaidya oversees the brand’s marketing strategies and communication initiatives, driving WebEngage's mission to help businesses enhance customer engagement.

Previously, he has worked with The Mavericks, Weber Shandwick, Adfactors PR, MSLGROUP India, and more.

He brings a wealth of experience to the table, having successfully managed various marketing functions at WebEngage over the years. His leadership has been instrumental in crafting compelling narratives that resonate with global audiences, aligning the brand’s communication strategies with its growth aspirations.