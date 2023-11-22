WebEngage promotes Ankur Gattani to Chief Growth Officer

Gattani joined WebEngage in 2021 to head the marketing function.
WebEngage, a full stack retention operating system, has announced the elevation of Ankur Gattani to chief growth officer's role. Gattani has been heading the marketing function for the B2B SaaS leader and will now take charge of customer growth and success functions in a newly constituted role. This will help the company for its next growth phase.
Commenting at the announcement, Avlesh Singh, co-founder and CEO, WebEngage, said, “As we gear up to enter our next phase of growth, consolidation of leadership will help us leverage emerging opportunities across the spectrum. Ankur’s insights on customer needs, his experience and his unique approach have made an invaluable contribution. Ankur will be instrumental in building our account management and growth consulting practices, while also overlooking onboarding and customer support.”
Anand Lunia, founding partner, India Quotient, an early investor in WebEngage, said, “Having known Ankur from his previous entrepreneurial pursuits, I was confident that it was just a matter of time that he would become a core member of the WebEngage juggernaut.”
Gattani added, “It’s always day one of learning new things here at WebEngage and I am super excited to embark on this new charter. As we enter this new era of growth for WebEngage, my focus will remain to continuously improve customer experience and drive growth for our customers.”
He is an IIT Bombay and IIM Calcutta graduate. The brand’s marketing practice has strengthened under his leadership. He has also institutionalised several initiatives of the marketing function such as its flagship education initiative EngageMint and state of retention marketing podcasts.