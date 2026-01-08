Weber Shandwick India names Arpit Garg as president

Arpit Garg has joined The Weber Shandwick Collective as president, Weber Shandwick India and Head of Weber Advisory India. He is based in Mumbai and assumed the role in January 2026.

Sharing the update on LinkedIn, Garg said, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as President, Weber Shandwick India and Head of Weber Advisory India at The Weber Shandwick Collective!”

Prior to this appointment, Garg spent over six years at Adfactors PR, most recently as senior vice president. At the firm, he co-led the Strategic Communications Group and worked across corporate reputation, advisory mandates and CXO engagement. His tenure included responsibilities spanning client acquisition, leadership advisory, training programmes and pan-India consulting engagements across sectors such as telecom, technology, infrastructure, e-commerce and media.

Before Adfactors PR, Garg held senior roles at Genesis BCW, where he led corporate and financial communications across multiple markets and worked closely with corporate leadership on high-profile mandates. His earlier career includes stints at Siemens, Vaishnavi Corporate Communications and Concept Public Relations, with experience across corporate communications, crisis management, financial communications and large-scale campaigns.