Wellbeing Nutrition hires Harleen Bhatti as VP D2C and Kunwarjeet Singh Grover as head of growth

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This move is designed to accelerate the company’s growth trajectory.
Wellbeing Nutrition, a wellness and nutrition brand, has announced the expansion of its leadership team to accelerate its growth plans. The company has appointed two new professionals—Harleen Bhatti as vice president of direct-to-consumer (D2C) and Kunwarjeet Singh Grover as head of growth.
This move is designed to accelerate the company’s growth trajectory, with a focus on achieving a YoY growth of over 100% and clocking an ARR of INR 240 crore.
The combined expertise of Harleen Bhatti and Kunwarjeet Singh Grover will be pivotal as the company focuses on expanding its Beauty and Sports and Performance segments, which are projected to contribute approximately 90% of the portfolio. Furthermore, their leadership will support the brand in leveraging its strong online presence to grow retail and export channels, targeting a 50% contribution from these avenues over the coming years.
On the appointment of the new hires, Avnish Chhabria, founder of Wellbeing Nutrition, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Harleen and Kunwarjeet to our leadership team. At Wellbeing Nutrition, our mission has always been to make high-quality, transparent, and sustainable nutrition accessible to everyone. As we aim for unprecedented growth, it’s crucial to have leaders who not only understand our vision but also have the expertise to execute it. The addition of Harleen and Kunwarjeet to our leadership team is a strategic move to accelerate our journey towards achieving 100% YoY growth and reaching an ARR of Rs. 240 crore. Their experience and passion for driving innovation in the D2C space will be instrumental in expanding our portfolio and strengthening our presence in both online and offline markets.”
With over 15 years of experience across early and growth-stage D2C ventures and management consulting, Harleen Bhatti, an MDI Alum, brings a wealth of expertise to Wellbeing Nutrition. In her previous role at The Good Glamm Group, Harleen spearheaded online marketing, CRM, customer analytics, website and app marketing, and product-led growth for several renowned brands, including The Good Glamm Group, Lenskart and CureFit.
At Wellbeing Nutrition, Harleen will be responsible for driving the company’s D2C growth , P&L management and spearheading the growth strategies to drive user acquisition, retention, and revenue growth.
Kunwarjeet Singh Grover, the newly appointed head of growth, has over 13 years of experience in online marketplace management, e-commerce, and business development. He was previously the Senior Vice President at Honasa Consumer Ltd., where he was responsible for building and leading the P&L of marketplace business for brands like Mamearth, The Derma Co and Bblunt. Prior to Honasa, he was also associated with Himalaya Herbal Healthcare, CavinKare, Phillips Lightning, and Havells India. He specialises in P&L management, business development, online vendor management, and business planning or implementation. He holds an MBA degree from IBS Hyderabad.
At Wellbeing Nutrition, Kunwarjeet will focus on scaling the brand through innovative growth strategies, customer acquisition, and retention initiatives.