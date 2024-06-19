Welspun Global appoints Pradnya Popade as head of marketing for home textile and flooring categories

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In her latest LinkedIn post, Pradnya Popade announced the news that she has joined Welspun Global Brands, under the Welspun Spaces division as the head of marketing for home textile and flooring categories. This marks a strategic shift in Welspun’s growth plans and is being viewed as a major step towards its mission to gain a stronger foothold in the market and to advance its innovative marketing strategies.
Pradnya Popade joins Welspun with a wealth of marketing and communication experience. Previously, she was associated with Samsonite South Asia as the head of marketing and communications. During her tenure at Samsonite, she played a significant role of implementing several successful and effective campaigns, which revamped brand awareness and improved its market position in the South Asia region.
In her new position at Welspun Global Brands, she will be responsible for marketing efforts related to home textile and flooring divisions of the company.
As an experienced marketing professional, Pradnya’s contribution will bring innovative perspectives on Welspun’s marketing strategies thus strengthening the brand image and consumer engagement. Her appointment aligns with Welspun's ongoing commitment to excellence and its strategic focus on expanding its influence in the home textiles and flooring markets.
Popade's leadership is anticipated to play a crucial role in the company's continued success.